Brightest comet seen in 20th century to approach Earth again in 2,365 years — researcher

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Comet Hale-Bopp, the brightest one seen in the 20th century, will once again approach Earth in 4390, a leading researcher at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences told TASS.

"The comet is quite far away at the moment, somewhere between Pluto and Sedna, but it won’t be able to leave the Solar System, so it will approach Earth once again," Nathan Eismont said.

According to him, it will only become clear if the comet is capable of traveling beyond the Solar System after it comes close to Earth again.

"Everyting will depend on Jupiter, as its gravity can throw the comet out of the Solar System or send it flying directly towards the Sun, where it will burn down," the researcher explained.