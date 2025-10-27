Appearance of bright fireball over Moscow due to increased space activity — scientist

KALUGA, October 27. /TASS/. The appearance of a bright fireball in the sky over Moscow and the Moscow Region early in the morning may signal increased cosmic activity near Earth, Alexander Alekseyev, a research fellow at the Physics and Astronomy Department of the Tsiolkovsky State Cosmonautics Museum, told TASS.

"Such unexpected phenomena have been observed quite often recently, several times a year. This is due to the significantly increased cosmic activity in near-Earth space. Most often, such events do not threaten human life," the expert said.

Judging by the trajectory, speed of movement, and active fragmentation of the body, the scientist emphasized that the object is most likely space debris — a malfunctioning satellite or a spent rocket stage. "Since today's fall occurred in the Moscow Region, experts will soon be able to determine the specifics of the incident based on numerous video testimonies," Alekseyev noted.

According to him, fairly large rocket fragments sometimes fall to Earth. He cited the example of Poland’s Poznan, where the remains of a Starlink Falcon 9 rocket that fell on February 19, 2025, were found.

On the morning of October 27, numerous posts and videos appeared on social media showing a bright fireball flying over Moscow and the Moscow Region at approximately 6:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. GMT). Eyewitnesses and astronomy channels on social media suggested that the object that caused the flash could have been a small meteorite, about ten to twenty centimeters, or a piece of space debris.