Cosmonauts exit ISS to tackle to-do list in open space — Roscosmos

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, October 16. /TASS/. Cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky (a TASS special correspondent) from the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) have begun their first spacewalk of 2025, according to the broadcast on the state corporation's website.

The spacewalk is expected to last five hours and 38 minutes. This will be Ryzhikov's second spacewalk and Zubritsky's first. They will install unique equipment for the Ekran-M experiment on the exterior of the Nauka multipurpose lab module used to grow semiconductors in the vacuum of space.

During the spacewalk, Zubritsky and Ryzhikov will also dismantle the HRC high-resolution camera from the Zvezda module, clean one of its portholes, and remove a cassette container from the Poisk module. The ERA robotic arm will be used to assist the spacewalk operations.