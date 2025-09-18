2024 marks third consecutive year of significant ice loss in all glacier regions — UN

GENEVA, September 18. /TASS/. Last year, 2024, was the third consecutive year with large-scale ice loss in all glacier regions, with that year's volume equivalent to a 1.2 mm rise in sea level, according to the World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) annual report on the state of water resources.

According to the WMO, record ice mass loss was recorded in Scandinavia, the Svalbard archipelago, and Northern Asia. In some regions, including the Canadian Arctic and the outskirts of Greenland, the losses were more moderate. Meanwhile, in the southern Andes and the Russian Arctic, the melting rate continues to increase.