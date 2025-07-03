Largest-ever emperor penguin colony discovered near Russian Antarctic station

ST. PETERSBURG, July 3. /TASS/. Russian scientists have discovered the largest emperor penguin colony in recorded history near the Mirny Antarctic station, with a congregation of approximately 18,700 of the flightless birds, the press service of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI) reported.

"Researchers from the 70th Russian Antarctic Expedition of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute have documented a record number of emperor penguins in a specially protected area of Antarctica near Mirny Station," the statement reads.

The population count is determined using satellite imagery and on-site research. Expedition members estimate the colony contains about 18,700 penguins, the most since observations began to be recorded in 1962.

"This is particularly welcome news, as emperor penguin populations are declining across most of their habitat, even faster than scientists predicted," AARI representatives noted.

Researchers explain that this is currently the egg-incubation period for penguins, with only males remaining in the colony while females are away feeding.

"In June, the emperor penguin habitat is quiet, with only occasional bird calls breaking the silence. During this period, only males remain in the colony, incubating eggs while females recover strength after egg-laying by feeding at sea in the glades 30-40 kilometers away. Emperor penguins warm their eggs while standing, nestling them between their feet and covering them with a warm skin fold. They make due without food until mid-July when the females return, announcing their arrival with loud calls and unmistakably finding their family among thousands of others. By this time, the fathers will have lost up to a third of their body weight and, after handing over parenting duties, will depart to feed," ornithologist Yuri Mizhin from the 70th Russian Antarctic Expedition said as quoted by the AARI press service.