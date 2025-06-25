Russia for keeping space outside of politics — head of Roscosmos

VIENNA, June 25. /TASS/. Dmitry Bakanov, CEO of Roscosmos, has emphasized Russia's dedication to preserving outer space for peaceful purposes by current and future generations - outside of political agendas and in the interest of all nations. Speaking at a plenary session of the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space in Vienna, Bakanov reaffirmed Russia’s adherence to its international legal commitments concerning space exploration and utilization.

He highlighted Russia’s recently adopted national space program, which encompasses eight federal projects. Among these, two - Space Science and Space Atom - are focused on exploring the Solar System. Bakanov also recalled the May 2025 memorandum of cooperation signed with the China National Space Administration to develop a lunar power station, a key component of the international effort to establish a Scientific Lunar Station. Russian scientists are also investigating Venus’s atmosphere to determine the potential for past or present life and assess implications for Earth’s atmospheric evolution.

Bakanov explained that the projects Personnel and Production and Technological System aim to develop the industry, build infrastructure, and establish the necessary conditions for successful project implementation. To support Russia’s socio-economic growth, additional projects include Modern Competitive Access to Space, Manned Cosmonautics, Communications, and Earth Monitoring. The Navigation project aims to enhance positioning accuracy to within decimeters by 2031.

He emphasized the importance of broad partnerships between government agencies and the private sector, noting that such collaborations will reduce financial burdens and boost industry efficiency through market mechanisms.

Bakanov also discussed the innovative Rassvet group project by Bureau 1440, which promises data transmission speeds of up to one gigabit per second and global coverage - including over the Northern Sea Route. Future developments will include geostationary and highly elliptical orbit groups like the Yamal and Express-RV telecommunications satellites.

Furthermore, Roscosmos is advancing the development of new launch vehicles. The launch pad for the upcoming Soyuz-5 rocket is being prepared, with its maiden launch scheduled for December as part of the Russian-Kazakhstani Baiterek project. Additionally, plans are underway to create the Amur launch vehicle, featuring a reusable first stage.