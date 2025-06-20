Russian research institute chief lauds scientific cooperation with China

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese scientific cooperation is developing "at full steam," Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the Kurchatov Institute Research Center, told the Izvestia daily on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

When asked about scientific cooperation with the global South, Kovalchuk recalled that a range of agreements, including in the areas of nuclear energy, lunar and space exploration, were signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow on May 9.

"Everything was discussed, things are moving at full steam," he stressed.

