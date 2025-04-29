Russia set to launch six automatic orbiter and lander probes to Moon — Roscosmos chief

BRASILIA, April 29. /TASS/. Russia is set to launch six automatic orbiter and lander probes to the Moon, State Space Corporation Roscosmos Head Dmitry Bakanov announced on Tuesday.

"Russia plans to launch some space probes for distant and contact explorations of the Moon. These are the orbiter probes Luna-26 and Luna-29 and the lander modules Luna-27 No. 1 and No. 2, Luna-28 and Luna-30 for landing in various parts of the Moon’s surface," the Roscosmos chief said at a meeting of BRICS space agency heads.

In addition, Russia plans to deploy an electric power station on the Moon as part of the joint project with China for creating the international lunar station, which has already brought together 13 foreign partners, he said.

The Earth’s natural satellite should become humankind’s second outpost in outer space, Bakanov said.

The Roscosmos chief called the Moon’s exploration a major challenge for humans since the flight by the first man in space Yury Gagarin. This ambitious task requires huge human, financial and administrative resources, he stressed.

The Roscosmos chief suggested that the BRICS countries should pull their efforts together to address it and get closer to the Moon’s real exploration.