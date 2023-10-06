Selection of 2023 Nobel Prize winner inconsistent with Nobel’s will — expert

STOCKHOLM, October 6. /TASS/. When selecting this year’s Peace Prize winner, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has once again deviated from Alfred Nobel’s will, Dr. Jan Oberg, Director of the Transnational Foundation for Peace and Future Research (TFF) in Lund, Sweden, opined adding that the prize was awarded to a candidate not associated with the struggle for peace.

"Iranian women’s rights campaigner, Narges Mohammadi, deserves all the human rights prizes in the world. However, this is what the Nobel PEACE Prize shall reward: ‘the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations and the abolition or reduction of standing armies and the formation and spreading of peace congresses’," he said in a statement made available to TASS.

"This year’s award reflects none of it. With war and rampant political militarism raging in Europe and Cold War against China, the Committee could not find someone who works for Nobel’s honorable will," he said. "Instead, it again violates that will grossly."

The political scientists wondered how far the Committee "can continue to deviate from its legal mandate without being investigated."

According to Dr. Oberg, the Prize "is totally aligned with US/NATO interests; implicitly, it endorses Washington’s harassment of Iran since its regime change in 1953 and its permanent human rights violations by suffocating primary and secondary sanctions."

The 2023 Nobel Peace Prize has gone to Iranian human rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi. The announcement said that she would be awarded the prize for "for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."