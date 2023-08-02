Russian cosmonauts to perform spacewalk on August 9

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, August 2. /TASS/. Russian crew members of the International Space Station plan to carry out a number of procedures during their upcoming spacewalk on August 9, including the transportation of a cosmonaut from one module to another with the help of the ERA robotic arm, a TASS correspondent aboard the ISS, Dmitry Petelin, has reported.

At the very start of the extravehicular activity, Petelin and his colleague will install micrometeoroid protection screens on several areas of the Rassvet module.

"It is also planned to use the ERA robotic arm to transfer the movable workplace from the Rassvet module to the Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module (MLM). Later, ERA will transport <…> operator Sergey Prokopyev from the MLM and bring him back in test mode," Petelin said.

The expected duration of the extravehicular activity is approximately 4 hours 12 minutes.

The previous Russian spacewalk took place on June 22. During the endeavor, cosmonauts installed a new high-speed radio transmission device (RSPI-M) on the outer surface of the Zvezda module. They also dismantled several pieces of scientific equipment from the station’s outer shell, taking some of them with them and jettisoning others from the station.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which the agency’s office was opened on the ISS. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin became the first special correspondent for TASS. His flight lasted 12 days. Oleg Artemyev took over as the agency’s second special correspondent. The current contributor to the TASS news feed from the orbital outpost is Dmitry Petelin.