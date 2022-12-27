Soyuz MS-22 radiator ruptured because of external damage — Roscosmos working groups

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Roscosmos working groups investigating the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft malfunction have determined that the spacecraft’s temperature control radiator was ruptured due to an external mechanical impact, Roscosmos told reporters Tuesday.

"We have listened to the conclusions of the two working groups, established to investigate the reasons behind the emergency and to come up with recommendations on further action. It was determined that the temperature control system radiator was ruptured because of external mechanical damage," Roscosmos said.

The meeting took place at the TsNIIMash research institute on December 27.

A depressurization in the Soyuz MS-22 external temperature control system was registered during preparations for a spacewalk on December 15. A visual inspection confirmed a coolant leak, which resulted in the cancellation of the spacewalk. On December 16, a number of spacecraft systems were tested, and no other damage was found.

The external surface of the spacecraft was examined on December 18 via robotic arm cameras. The analysis of the information made it possible to discover the potential location of the damage to the spacecraft’s exterior. According to preliminary conclusions, the external coolant radiator, located on the spacecraft’s equipment compartment, may have been damaged by a meteoroid or space debris.