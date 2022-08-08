Launch of Luch satellite scheduled for late November — source

MSOCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The launch of a Proton-M carrier rocket with a Luch relay satellite is scheduled to take place in late November, a rocket and space industry source has told TASS.

"The launch of a Luch satellite from the Baikonur space center atop the Proton-M carrier rocket has been scheduled for late November," the source said.

The multifunctional Luch data relay space constellation entered service in the test mode in February 2016. Its purpose is to relay data to low-flying rockets and spacecraft, to altitudes below 2,000 km. In particular, the system transmits data between the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) and the Mission Control Center.