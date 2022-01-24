Russian Health Ministry greenlights clinical tests of COVID vaccine for children

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russia’s health ministry has greenlighted clinical tests of a coronavirus vaccine for children developed by the Gamaleya Center, according to the register of permits for clinical tests.

"The purpose of clinical tests is to assess the safety, acceptability and potency of Gam-COVID-Vac M, a combined vector vaccine against the coronavirus infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in children," it reads.

According to the register, clinical tests involving 2,200 patients will kick off on Monday and will finish on December 31, 2023. The tests will be conducted at three Moscow-based medical establishments.

Gamaleya Center’s director Alexander Gintsburg said on November 29 that the Center had filed documents for permission to run clinical tests of a coronavirus vaccine for children aged from 6 to 11 with the Russian Health Ministry. On December 6, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the trials would begin in early 2022.