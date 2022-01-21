Russia to launch at least two light Angara rockets in 2022 — Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos expects to launch at least two light Angara carrier rockets this year, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"As you know, the test launches of Angara rockets are in full swing. A new launch was carried out in December. This year, we will launch at least two light Angara rockets," the Roscosmos chief said during his visit to the construction site of the National Space Center in Moscow.

The Angara is a family of next-generation Russian space rockets. It consists of light, medium and heavy carrier rockets with a lifting capacity of up to 37.5 tonnes. The new family of rockets uses environmentally-friendly propellant components. The first three launches of Angara heavy rockets took place from the Plesetsk spaceport on December 23, 2014, on December 14, 2020 and on December 27, 2021.