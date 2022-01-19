Russian cosmonauts install Kurs system hardware on ISS’ Prichal module

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, who perform their first spacewalk this year, have installed and plugged the antennas of the Kurs system, required for approach and docking of spacecraft.

According to Roscosmos, the system test went smoothly.

During the installation procedure, communication with the cosmonauts was gone for about 15 minutes. The mission control was able to hear the cosmonauts, but the cosmonauts were unable to hear Earth. Communication was restored before the test of the Kurs system.

Shkaplerov and Dubrov commenced their spacewalk at 15:18 Moscow time in order to integrate the Prichal module into the International Space Station. The main operations are expected to take 6 hours 40 minutes. After its integration into the ISS Russian segment, up to five spacecraft will be able to dock to the Prichal module.