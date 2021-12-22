Space tourism to be as affordable as first-class flight ticket in 50 years, says cosmonaut

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Space tourism will be comparable to a first-class airplane ticket in terms of pricing in 50 years, cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin said at a TASS online press conference held jointly with Roscosmos and the Cosmonaut Training Center on Wednesday.

"In 50 years, it will be comparable surely to the first-class, if not business-class," Misurkin said.

Space tourism will allow a large number of people to look at the Earth from the outside and be convinced of its geometric form and make one’s own profound conclusions, the cosmonaut said.

On the morning of December 20, a Soyuz MS-20 descent module carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his business assistant Yozo Hirano returned to Earth after 12 days in orbit. Misurkin also became the first TASS correspondent in space.