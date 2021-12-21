Russian space industry can manufacture 4 manned spacecraft per year - Roscosmos

ZVYOZDNY GORODOK, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian space industry has the ability to produce four manned spacecraft per year for orbital flights, according to Executive Director for manned space programs at Roscosmos Sergey Krikalev.

"Now, when the Americans began to fly using their ships, and we - using our own, we need two ships for our program and, if there is a need, the industry can produce two more ships a year," he told reporters.

Earlier, Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin set a goal to develop a plan to increase the production of Soyuz MS manned spacecraft to four manned spacecraft per year. According to the state corporation, such measures are necessary for the development of space tourism.