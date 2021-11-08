Crew Dragon Endeavour undocks from ISS to return to Earth

NEW YORK, November 8. /TASS/. The SpaceX Crew Dragon manned spaceship with the second crew aboard on Monday undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) and began its descent, according to a live stream on the NASA website.

Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft, with four astronauts aboard: Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, and Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, undocked from the ISS automatically at 14:05 Eastern Time (22:05 Moscow time). The spacecraft is expected to land in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida’s coast in eight hours, instead of 6.5 hours. Extra time is needed to fly around the ISS to take photos.

SpaceX Crew-2 reached the ISS in April to join Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Mark Vande Hei, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

The launch of the third crew aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) has been scheduled for November 10, with docking due at 3:10 Moscow time on November 12. Assigned to the mission are NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer.