Roscosmos chief skeptical ISS may last till 2030

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. The CEO of Russia's space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin believes there is a big question mark over whether the International Space Station's lifecycle may be prolonged till 2030.

"Some very important developments are on our doorstep. We are perfectly aware the ISS is now speeding towards the finish line. The Americans today were speculating about 2030 (as the end of the ISS's lifecycle - TASS). My hope for this is wearing thin," Rogozin told a news briefing on the sidelines of the International Astronautical Congress in Dubai.

He remarked that at the congress there had been much talk among the specialists about creating a new orbital outpost.

"There has been lots of fuss and speculation over this issue: what should a future space station and its components be like," Rogozin said.

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress is underway at Dubai's World Trade Center on October 25-29, with the chiefs of space agencies from different countries, space industry representatives, equipment manufacturers and scientists working on space-related problems taking part. Specialists are presenting their achievements and discussing plans for future space missions.