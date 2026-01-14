Soyuz-5 rocket engine ready for flight tests — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. A series of bench tests of the new RD0124MS rocket engine has been successful, and the engine is ready for flight tests, Russia’s Roscosmos State Corporation reported.

"The Soyuz-5 rocket engine is ready for flight tests. The Chemical Automation Design Bureau (CADB, part of NPO Energomash of Roscosmos) conducted a series of static fire tests of the new RD0124MS rocket engine. The tests were successful," Roscosmos said in a statement on Telegram.

The state corporation clarified that static fire tests are a key stage of a rocket engine’s ground testing before its installation on the rocket. It is conducted on a special test bench under conditions as close as possible to a real flight.

In 2025, the CADB already delivered a prototype of this engine designed for the first flight. Simultaneously with the analysis of test results, the company is producing new prototypes of the RD0124MS engine.