Soyuz MS-19 spaceship commander to have three or four spacewalks on ISS

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The commander of the Soyuz MS-19 spaceship Anton Shkaplerov is expected to have three or four spacewalks during his stay.

"I’ll have three-four spacewalks ahead, that’s normal," he said during the broadcast on the Roscosmos website.

The launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1a with the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft will be launched at 11:55 Moscow time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on October 5. Cosmonaut Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko will go into space on it. The crew is planning to film the first-ever motion picture in space. Peresild and Shipenko will return to Earth on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft together with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been on the ISS since April, while Shkaplerov will carry on working at the station for six months.