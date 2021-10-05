{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Soyuz MS-19 spaceship commander to have three or four spacewalks on ISS

The launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1a with the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft will be launched at 11:55 Moscow time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on October 5

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The commander of the Soyuz MS-19 spaceship Anton Shkaplerov is expected to have three or four spacewalks during his stay.

"I’ll have three-four spacewalks ahead, that’s normal," he said during the broadcast on the Roscosmos website.

The launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1a with the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft will be launched at 11:55 Moscow time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on October 5. Cosmonaut Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko will go into space on it. The crew is planning to film the first-ever motion picture in space. Peresild and Shipenko will return to Earth on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft together with cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who has been on the ISS since April, while Shkaplerov will carry on working at the station for six months.

Brussels elite’s policy toward Russia, China runs counter to EU interests — Hungarian PM
According to the Hungarian prime minister, the European Union is losing markets of its eastern partners because of Brussels’ acting with an eye to Washington
Press review: What Putin, Erdogan debated in Sochi and China needs more power from Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 30th
German MP to file lawsuit to have his Sputnik V jabs recognized for vaccine passport
In May, the politician got a Sputnik V jab in Moscow, and in July he was vaccinated with the second dose of the vaccine in San Marino
Preparations underway for face-to-face Putin-Pashinyan meeting — Kremlin spokesman
This year, Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan met in person three times, and spoke over the phone more than ten times
Gazprom has not violated contract by halting gas transit to Hungary — Naftogaz of Ukraine
CEO of Naftogaz of Ukraine Yuri Vitrenko noted that Gazprom had the right not to supply gas for transit for the booked capacity but pay for such capacity at the same time
Tokyo submits diplomatic representation to Moscow over upcoming Sea of Japan exercise
The Russian missile firing area partially covers the exclusive economic zone of Japan
House of Romanov descendant Georgy weds in St. Petersburg’s Saint Isaac Cathedral
Georgy Mikhailovich Romanov is a son and an heir of the Russian Imperial House head Grand Duchess Maria Vladimirovna of Russia, the only child of Vladimir Kirillovich Romanov and Duchess Leonida Georgiyevna Bagration of Mukhrani
Explosion near Kabul mosque, shootout in progress — TV
The shootout is currently taking place in the area of the Id Gah Mosque, presumably between the Taliban and the militants of the Islamic State in Khorasan
Kiev confirms terminating gas transit to Hungary and losing imports from this country
Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine stated that the transit of gas to Hungary had been terminated at 07:00 on Friday
Saakashvili to be able to return to Ukraine after serving prison term — Georgian PM
Now, Saakashvili is strongly requesting to be taken back to Ukraine, Irakly Garibashvili said
Facebook internal tools are out of order, New York Times journalist says
"Not only are Facebook's services and apps down for the public, its internal tools and communications platforms, including Workplace, are out as well. No one can do any work," Ryan Mac tweeted
Afghan paper reveals details of ex-president Ghani’s journey to UAE via Uzbekistan
Ghani, along with his advisors and bodyguards left the capital in several helicopters, reserved for evacuating the president and his inner circle in case of emergency
No visas still issued to Russian rhythmic gymnasts ahead of world championships
The 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held from October 27 to 31, 2021 in Japan’s Kitakyushu
Cooperation on international issues would benefit interests of Russia and Germany — Putin
Russian President sent a telegram to German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on the occasion of the German Unity Day
Skopje considers its diplomat expulsion from Russia unjustified
A staffer of the North Macedonian embassy in Moscow has been declared as persona non grata in retaliation for the North Macedonian side's decision to declare a diplomat of the Russian embassy in Skopje as persona non grata in August
Europe requests more coal from Russia, producers ready — sources
Russian Railways, in their turn, have the opportunity to increase coal haulage to Europe, the company’s press service said
Press review: German election impacts Nord Stream 2 fate and Russian fuel prices skyrocket
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 28th
Press review: Pandora Papers open Pandora’s box for global elite and coal still matters
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 4th
Russia, US discuss mutual recognition of vaccination certificates
"I think that [our] colleagues are very competent, informed, and they will evaluate our remarks, and we will return to this conversation," Mikhail Murashko stated
Gazprom starts supplying gas to Hungary, Croatia via TurkStream from October 1
Deliveries have started along the new route - over the TurkStream gas pipeline and downstream using national gas transport systems of Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary
Lavrov: Moscow hopes Turkey will be guided by respect for Syria’s sovereignty
Russia's top diplomat cited the statement by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan who has said publicly more than once that Syria is an independent state and that Turkey will fully respect its sovereignty and territorial integrity
Press review: Pentagon plays blame game over Afghan flop and Kosovo-Serbia tensions eased
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 1st
Tsirkon missile’s first test launch from sub successfully conducted in Barents Sea
According to objective control’s data, the missile’s trajectory complied with the given parameters
Uniper not expecting Nord Stream 2 to help Europe in coming winter — newspaper
Uniper CEO said that the Russian side was obviously unable to supply more gas, commenting on the current situation with gas prices and volumes in Europe
WHO concerned over paperwork, not Sputnik V, Russian Health Minister says
Mikhail Murashko added that the documents needed for the certification have been completed
Press review: Russia-US standoff in Arctic intensifies and coal demand rises
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 27th
Gas prices plummeting on Nord Stream 2 gas filling news
Gas prices had a correction later on and stood at $1,160 per 1,000 cubic meters
Russian Justice Ministry lists two Scientology organizations, ENEMO as undesirable
n all, to date, 49 foreign and international NGOs have been included in the list of undesirable organizations
Russia’s offer to freeze nuclear arsenals no longer relevant — senior diplomat
"No, it was a one-time offer, and it was said so to the US. They missed the opportunity," Sergey Ryabkov said
Nord Stream 2 operator starts gas filling of first string
Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing, the pipeline operator said
West won’t prevent Belarus, Russia from achieving their goals, Lukashenko says
Lukashenko refuted the opinion that he promised something to Russian President Vladimir Putin in return for Moscow’s diplomatic and financial aid
Taliban sets up suicide battalion to protect Afghan borders
Suicide bombers from this battalion staged attacks against the ousted government’s forces and members of the US-led international coalition
Russian diplomat points to Biden’s anti-corruption goals in wake of Pandora Papers leak
The ICIJ investigation named the US as the largest tax haven, Zakharova said
Russia's segment of ISS loses one docking port due to cracks in Zvezda module
The general designer of Russia's Energia corporation Vladimir Solovyov warned that 80% of the Russian segment's equipment was past its service life
Russia hopes politics will not prevail in EU recognition of Sputnik V — Foreign Ministry
Sputnik V vaccine has not yet received approval from the European Medicines Agency
Sabalenka tests positive for COVID-19
The 23-year-old ranks second in the Women's Tennis Association
Kremlin sees gas supply talks with Kiev as matter of economic viability
When asked if Moscow and Kiev could return to the negotiation table on direct gas supplies from Russia to Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said, "Gazprom has never rejected such a prospect"
Submarine Severodvinsk carries out underwater launch of Tsirkon missile
On Monday morning, the Defense Ministry said that The Severodvinsk had successfully fired a Tsirkon hypersonic missile from a surface position
All barriers for the WHO to certify Sputnik V removed, Russian Health Minister says
"So we do not see today any obstacles for further work," the Russian health minister said
Database of 1.5 billion Facebook users listed for sale on DarkNet — Privacy Affairs
It did not specify whether this was due to outages that Facebook has suffered
Kiev seeking to hide disproportionate ambitions behind insolent policy — Russian dilpomat
Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s said that "no one would see Ukraine’s steps forward without a strong and impudent international policy"
AUKUS, Quad alliances created by US erode cooperation format in ASEAN, top diplomat says
The Russian top diplomat noted that "one of the most fashionable trends today is the so-called Indo-Pacific strategies that are invented by the United States," in particular, AUKUS and Quad
Zelensky has yet to decide to run for second presidential term
President of Ukraine added that he will not resign until he fulfills all of his promises
Russia documents 890 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, sets new record
Russia has registered 25,769 new daily COVID-19 cases, this is the highest increase since January 2
Poseidon drone carrier Belgorod submarine to complete state trials this year — shipyard
According to Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko, it performs well and confirms its specifications
At least 12 people killed, 32 injured in explosion near mosque in Kabul — Al-Jazeera
According to the source, the attack targeted Taliban leaders and officials appointed by them in the interim Afghanistan Cabinet of Ministers, in particular representatives of the Ministry of Defense
Pandora Papers publication to continue for several weeks, ICIJ Director says
Organization published excerpts from about 11.9 million documents containing information about offshore bank accounts of world’s lead politicians, billionaires and celebrities
Russia to deploy 12 laser optical systems for space control by 2025
The first laser optical system of a new generation has entered combat duty in the Altai Region
Georgian ruling party wins local elections, getting 48.56% — early results
The United National Movement (UNM) party, founded by former president Mikhail Saakashvili, is the runner-up
Russia to triple electricity supplies to China on October 1 — TV
On September 27, it was reported that 20 Chinese regions were limited in electricity supplies to a various extent due to the ongoing coal deficit
