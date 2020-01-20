Russia backs idea of building international Arctic station on Yamal

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministry of Russia backs the project of a year-round and fully autonomous international Arctic station on the Yamal Peninsula, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large, Russia’s Senior Official in the Arctic Council Nikolai Korchunov said on Monday.

The project of building the international station called Snezhinka (Snowflake) is important from the viewpoint of ensuring the sustainable development of the Arctic region, the high-ranking Russian diplomat stressed.

"The Foreign Ministry of Russia supports a new international project prepared by the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MFTI) to build a carbon-free Arctic station. It meets the Russian president’s guideline towards using resource-saving technologies in the Arctic, supporting joint research by domestic and foreign scientists into environmental problems, climate change, and pollution of the environment and the World Ocean that are common challenges to the global development," he commented at a press conference on the project’s presentation.