More than 750 scientists take part in International Marine forum on Hainan

SANYA, August 27. /TASS/. Over 750 scientists from all over the world, including twelve Nobel Prize winners, as well as Turing Prizes, Fields Prizes, Lasker Prizes and Wolf Prizes, took part in the Marine Forum held in the city of Sanya (Hainan Province, South China) on the sidelines of the World Forum of Laureates, China Daily reported.

The main topic for the discussion was the intellectual exploitation of marine natural resources and marine economy.

“The tropical island province of Hainan has a unique geographic location and environment that has contributed to its rapid social and economic growth and development,” said Vice Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Li Jun, while speaking at the forum. “We intend to create a favorable social and environmental climate that would contribute and benefit research and innovations."

According to him, Hainan intends to continue being a platform for research and exchanges between leading scientists and international specialists. “We will facilitate the construction of a number of projects, including the National Center for Seed Production, as well as the facilities of the National Deep-Water Technological Base,” Li Jun continued. “The province also plans to build laboratories and attract representatives of leading domestic and foreign educational and scientific institutions to implement projects at a high level."

During the forum, participants made presentations and discussed key issues on the agenda of the event. Four Nobel laureates have been offered positions of international consultants to the University of Hainan. A number of agreements on cooperation in the scientific and technical industry, among which - an agreement between the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Sino-Russian innovation platform at Tus-Holdings to create a joint innovation and start-up base in Sanya was signed during the forum.

The World Forum of Laureates in Sanya was held on August 22-23.