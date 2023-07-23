Russian-Chinese naval exercises finish in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Russia-China joint naval maneuvers codenamed "North. Interaction 2023" finished in the Sea of Japan on Sunday, a spokesman for the Russian Pacific Fleet told reporters.

"The Russia-China naval exercises North. Interaction 2023, which were held from July 20 through 23, ended in the Sea of Japan. <…> Upon completion, Russian and Chinese warships headed for Vladivostok," the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the drills were aimed at bolstering naval cooperation between Russia and China and maintaining stability and peace in the Asia-Pacific region. Around 20 combat exercises were conducted, including gun practices at various types of targets.

The Russian Navy was represented in the drills by the Pacific Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteyelev, the missile corvettes Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Gremyashchiy and support vessels. The Russian naval taskforce is directed by Commander of the Pacific Fleet’s Primorye Flotilla of All-Arms Forces Rear Admiral Valery Kazakov. The Chinese Navy was represented in the joint maneuvers by the destroyers Qiqihar and Guiyang, the frigates Zaozhuang and Rizhao and the replenishment ship Taihu.

"In addition, the drills involved over 30 naval aircraft from both sides, including anti-submarine warfare planes and helicopters and fighter-interceptors," the spokesman said.