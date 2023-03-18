Moscow to continue to demand answers to questions about Nord Stream blasts, diplomat says

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreign Ministry will continue to demand answers to questions about the act of sabotage against the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"Although Denmark refused to carry out a joint investigation into the act of sabotage, Russia’s Foreign Ministry will continue to demand that Copenhagen provide answers to the questions that have been raised. It won’t be possible to sweep the issue under the carpet," the statement reads.

Only open international investigation involving Russia can produce reliable data on masterminds of Nord Stream blasts, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman pointed out.

"We believe that only a comprehensive and open international investigation, which has to involve Russian representatives, can produce reliable and objective data about the causes, organizers and perpetrators of the act of sabotage," she highlighted.