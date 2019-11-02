Medvedev arrives in Bangkok to attend EAS and ASEAN summits on November 3-4

BANGKOK, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has arrived in Bangkok on Saturday to take part in the 14th East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit due on November 3 to 4. He will also have a series of bilateral meetings.

The East Asia Summit will the final event of the Association’s activities throughout the year. "Participants will exchange view on issues of developing cooperation within the EAS in such priority spheres as sustainable development and economic interdependence, digital technologies, and response to new challenges and threats," the press service of the Russian government said.

Key topics of the 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will include economic integration, the situation in the South China Sea, and anti-terrorism efforts.

The East Asia Summit was set up in 2005 as a platform for strategic dialogue among the leaders of the Asia Pacific nations on pressing issues of security and economic growth, and promoting practical cooperation.

The ASEAN member nations are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea, and the United States enjoy a dialogue partner status.

Along with heads of state and government, these ASEAN events will be attended by the United Nations secretary general, and the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a guest.