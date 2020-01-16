Putin approves new position of Security Council deputy chairman, appoints ex-PM Medvedev

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree establishing the new position of Security Council deputy chairman. The post will be held by ex-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.
