Russia won’t ask OSCE to take part in investigation of recent plane crash — diplomat

VIENNA, January 25. /TASS/. Russian services are investigating the recent crash of an IL-76 military transport aircraft, while the OSCE doesn’t specialize in such investigations, Russia's representative at the group, Alexander Lukashevich, told reporters.

"I do not entertain this idea. The OSCE has never conducted any investigations. We have competent services that are investigating this," he said.

He added that the aircraft incident occurred on Russian territory and that the plane was making a humanitarian flight.

On January 24 Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft that was carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers for exchange. All 74 people onboard, including 65 Ukrainians, were killed in the incident. The Russian Defense Ministry called the incident a terrorist act and said Kiev knew about the transportation of prisoners for an exchange that was to take place at the Kolotilovka checkpoint. The ministry said Ukraine attacked the plane so Kiev could blame Moscow for taking the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.