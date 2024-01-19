Russia to allocate funds for search of Soviet, Imperial Russian property abroad

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia will allocate funds for an effort to find, register and ensure legal protection of Russia’s property abroad, including property of the Soviet Union and the Russian Empire.

A relevant decree, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will allocate funds for the purpose to the Department of Foreign Property of the Administrative Directorate of the President of the Russian Federation.

The funds will be allocated to cover expenses related to "the process of searching the real estate property owned by the Russian Federation, the former Russian Empire, the former USSR," as well as for "due registration of [property] rights" and "legal protection of this property."

Another decree allocates funds to cover the department’s expenses for maintaining and using Russia’s federal property abroad.