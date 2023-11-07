Putin certain that Russian-Kazakh ties will remain friendly despite global situation

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is convinced that the relations between Russia and Kazakhstan have a future regardless of the global situation.

"Most importantly - our peoples have always been and remain good neighbors and faithful friends. I’m convinced that by strengthening the invaluable traditions of trust, mutual understanding and multifaceted successful cooperation, we will successfully implement an advanced model of interstate communication that can be set as an example to others," the Russian leader said in an interview to the country’s Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, published on Wednesday.

"Therefore, whatever the situation in the world, I look forward to the future of our allied relations and integration partnership with confidence," he added.