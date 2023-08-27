{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Battlegroup Center repels 7 attacks of Ukrainian forces in Krasny Liman area

According to Savchuk, the losses of Ukrainian troops amounted to more than 80 militants
© Yuri Smitiuk/TASS

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The troops of the battlegroup Center repelled seven attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of Krasny Liman, the enemy lost more than 80 militants, head of the press center of the group Alexander Savchuk told TASS

"In the areas of the Torsky ledge and the Serebryansky forestry of the Krasny Liman direction, the assault detachments of the 42nd and 63rd mechanized brigades, as well as the Azov special forces brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces made seven attempts to attack the positions of the Russian troops. Professional actions by units of the battlegroup Center, with the support of strikes aviation and artillery fire inflicted fire damage on the enemy," he said.

According to Savchuk, the losses of Ukrainian troops amounted to more than 80 militants. An infantry fighting vehicle, three armored vehicles and a pickup truck were also destroyed.

"In the course of the counter-battery fight, about 30 artillery positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were opened and suppressed, a 122-mm mortar with a crew was destroyed," the officer concluded.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Diplomats from over 20 countries take part in Summer Diplomatic Games at Zavidovo
According to a TASS correspondent, diplomats from Armenia, Belarus, India, Indonesia, Iraq, China, North Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Kenya, Cuba, Malaysia, Mongolia, South Ossetia and other states were among the participants in the competitions and guests of the event
Read more
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Read more
Pentagon considering PMC Wagner to be threat to US security — spokesman
According to the US, PMC Wagner is "no longer a factor on the battlefield in Ukraine, Patrick Ryder noted
Read more
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
Read more
Rebels in Niger say only French ambassador should leave their country
According to the aide, it was only French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte, who was ordered to leave the country within the 48-hour time period
Read more
Pentagon says Russia trying to jam Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine
According to the general, the presence of a large number of such satellites may make them "a much tougher targeting problem"
Read more
Economic sanctions against Russia not achieving desired result — German foreign minister
According to Annalena Baerbock, the Ukrainian conflict cannot be ended using such "rational solutions, rational measures that are taken among civilized governments"
Read more
Civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of village in borderline Belgorod Region — governor
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov noted that Ukraine’s armed forces dropped an explosive device from a drone when the man was at his garden plot mowing grass
Read more
Lavrov, Egypt’s top diplomat reaffirm determination to boost dialogue
Sergei Lavrov and Samekh Shukri exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries
Read more
Prigozhin listed as passenger of plane crashed in Russia’s Tver region — aviation agency
An investigation of the Embraer plane crash that happened in the Tver Region this evening was initiated
Read more
Russian forces put end to activities of Ukrainian sabotage group in DPR
As stated by the official representative of the department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, the enemy’s sabotage and reconnaissance group was in the area of ​​the settlement of Urozhaynoye
Read more
History, God punished Saakashvili, he turned into outcast in own country — Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman answered a question whether the Georgian leader should face an international tribunal or a sentence of a Georgian court would be enough
Read more
Expert views Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory as sign of military weakness
"Russia continues on with its military offensive and Ukraine is losing, and losing badly," former US Central Intelligence Agency analyst Larry Johnson said
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya holds nearly 1.7 thousand exhibition events in 1H 2023
More than 340 thousand people took part in the events
Read more
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Read more
Battlegroup Center repels 7 attacks of Ukrainian forces in Krasny Liman area
According to Savchuk, the losses of Ukrainian troops amounted to more than 80 militants
Read more
Over 20 countries join G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine — Zelensky
On the sidelines of the July NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine
Read more
US coalition's fighter jets fly too close to Russian plane in Syria — top brass
The deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vadim Kulit added that the Russian pilot demonstrated high professionalism and took timely measures to prevent a collision
Read more
Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks near Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region
According to the official representative of the department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, up to 115 Ukrainian servicemen were destroyed in the Zaporozhye direction in a day
Read more
Number of tourists in Hainan's Haikou up 24% in 1H
Revenues of local companies grew 25.3%
Read more
Situation around South Ossetia was ‘trial balloon’ on isolating Russia, Medvedev says
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman pointed out that Moscow "dealt with it rather quickly"
Read more
Medvedev sees risk of civil war in US
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that the discord in the United States "is somewhat irreconcilable"
Read more
Expanded BRICS to overtake G7 by four-fold in population, boast 44% of global oil reserves
The GDP of the newly expanded BRICS in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) will reach $65 trln, or 37.3% of global GDP, versus the G7 at 29.9%
Read more
German think-tank expert views BRICS expansion as strategic success for Russia, China
"The Europeans urgently need to rethink their Africa policy" in the context of the EU’s competition with Russia and China for influence on the African continent. Europe has lost its prestige in Africa, Daniela Schwarzer believes
Read more
Fatalities in Makhachkala filling station blast now established
"Now we have 66 people in hospitals. All of them are receiving the necessary help. There are fatalities, their lists are being clarified," the health official said
Read more
Hainan holds presentation on international potential of Yazhou Bay Science City for youth
According to Sanya Daily, the event is aimed at attracting qualified young people from foreign universities for the development of Hainan Free Trade Port
Read more
Press review: Summit heralds six more BRICS in wall and EAEU urged to take autonomous path
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 25th
Read more
West using terrorists in Ukraine for its geopolitical purposes — Russian diplomat
"For years, they have been terrorizing Donbass’ civilian population under the blanket of silence woven by the Western mass media and, I am sad to admit this, by UN structures," Maria Zabolotskaya stated
Read more
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
Read more
Air raid alert declared throughout Ukraine
Sirens sounded at 03:04 a.m. Moscow time in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions, and two minutes later the Sumy region was in the red zone
Read more
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60% in 28 days — WHO
According to the report, 1,470,201 COVID-19 cases and 2,059 deaths were registered worldwide during the four-week period
Read more
Ukrainian troops shell DPR over 60 times in 24 hours — Donetsk leader
Pushilin specified that five people were wounded in the shelling attack
Read more
Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area – Defense Ministry
The officer of the press center of the Western Group of Forces, Yaroslav Yakimkin, noted that the Russian military occupied three strongholds
Read more
Russia-US relations were more pragmatic under Obama, Medvedev says
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation recalled that when Barack Obama became the US President, tensions arose in Russian-American relations related to the situation in Ukraine
Read more
Russian Embassy in touch with Lebanese authorities over detention of Russian nationals
The diplomatic mission said that they were waiting for their permission to meet with the detainees
Read more
Prigozhin returned from Africa only yesterday — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the founder of the Wagner PMC also worked abroad, especially in Africa, dealing with oil, gas, precious metals and stones
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept 12 HIMARS rockets, down 37 drones in past day
This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine reveals EU leaders’ subordination to Washington — ex-Italian PM Conte
"The strategy pursued so far in NATO, based on constant military supplies to Ukraine and the logic of escalation, did not lead to a military defeat for Russia," Giuseppe Conte said
Read more
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Read more
Nigerien security forces eliminate dozens of militants
According to Nigerien Defense Ministry, over 200 motorcycles and five automobiles the terrorists had been using have been captured and destroyed
Read more
Hainan's trade volume with RCEP countries up 19.3% in 1H 2023
Australia, Indonesia and Japan were the province's three largest trading partners in the reporting period
Read more
Losses of Ukraine’s National Guard brigade amount to 75-80% — Chechen leader
"This situation is making many of them pause and think and make the only right choice to lay their arms down," Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said
Read more
Retired GRU Colonel Kvachkov sentenced to 13 years in jail
The second defendant in the case, Alexander Kiselyov, was sentenced to 11 years in prison
Read more
Ukrainian shelling leaves four civilians wounded in Russia’s Belgorod Region
The victims have shrapnel wounds, said the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov
Read more
Hainan’s Sanya expanding plantations of new mango-flavored variety of pineapple
Due to its relatively modest scale, this agricultural product is still rarely found on the local market
Read more
Zaporozhye Region's village of Rabotino wiped off the map — acting governor
"There were such fierce battles there that there are only the frames of houses and ruined structures left of it," Yevgeny Balitsky reported
Read more
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Read more
Kiev’s forces lose 1,000 men since July in repeat assaults on single village — politician
It is emphasized that the Ukrainian army’s losses are colossal
Read more
Experience gained in 2008 conflict proves useful for Russia – Medvedev
According to the deputy chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Moscow then was able to see its weaknesses and rethink its military strategy
Read more
Pro-US coalition’s aircraft, UAVs breach airspace of Syria 17 times near Al-Tanf
According to Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit, on the part of the coalition 11 cases of violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019
Read more
Turkish government to discuss alternatives to Russian Mir payment system — source
At the moment, there is no information about the decisions made
Read more
Diplomats from over 20 countries take part in Summer Diplomatic Games at Zavidovo
According to a TASS correspondent, diplomats from Armenia, Belarus, India, Indonesia, Iraq, China, North Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Kenya, Cuba, Malaysia, Mongolia, South Ossetia and other states were among the participants in the competitions and guests of the event
Read more
US benefiting from Ukrainian conflict, says Medvedev
Deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation said that Europe and Russia suffered losses from Washington's actions
Read more
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Read more
London sanctions Zaporozhye, Kherson regions’ heads, Russian banks’ management
Members of the management of Sberbank, Gazprombank and Otkritie Bank, Sovcombank, Goznak, member of the supervisory board of VTB Bank Valery Sidorenko have been sanctioned as well
Read more
West using fight on terrorism as pretext to steal others’ natural resources — diplomat
According to the Russian diplomat, former metropoles have not changed their colonial ways, Maria Zabolotskaya said
Read more
Rebels in Niger give German ambassador two days to leave country — agency
According to the statement, the German ambassador refused to come to the ministry after he had been officially invited and because of "the German government’s policy that contradicts the country’s interests," the authorities on Niger "decided to withdraw the previously approved candidacy of Olivier Schnakenberg and ordered him to leave the territory of Niger within the 48-hour period"
Read more
Biden's speculations about crash of Prigozhin's plane unacceptable — Russian MFA
It is noted that the US president's speculations about what is happening in Russia are a reflection of blatant disregard for diplomatic methods
Read more
Air raid alert issued in most of Ukraine, including Kiev
Sirens sounded at 03:04 a.m. Moscow time in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava and Kharkov regions, and two minutes later the Sumy region was in the red zone
Read more
Village in borderline Bryansk Region partially loses power following Ukrainian shelling
Nobody was hurt in the shelling
Read more
Seven militants killed as a result of attacks by Syrian troops in Idlib
According to the Al Hadath TV channel, earlier the militants made an armed sortie on the front in the area of the town of Hazarin
Read more
Russia warns Chisinau against deeper involvement in 'supporting' Kiev — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that despite the neutral status enshrined in the Moldovan constitution, the West "continues to actively drag" the country into the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area, killing up to 225 enemy troops
As stated by the official representative of the department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, the enemy lost three armored combat vehicles, two cars, two Msta-B howitzers, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers
Read more
US acted as instigator of Georgia-South Ossetia conflict, Medvedev says
According to Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, the US has provoked this conflict "because it tries to ignite such conflicts everywhere it deems productive"
Read more
Russian forces improve positions in Kupyansk area – Defense Ministry
As stated by the official representative of the department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, Russian servicemen repelled five attacks by assault detachments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Read more
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
Read more
Russia’s economic vector shifting from West to East — finance minister
Anton Siluanov stressed that Russia is successfully resolving the tasks of commodity exchanges and payments with the BRICS countries
Read more
West largely responsible for Sudan crisis — Russia’s UN mission
Anna Evstigneeva pointed out that Russia’s position is that any external interference in Sudan’s sovereign affairs is inadmissible, as that could further fuel the conflict
Read more
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
Read more
Russian Aerospace Forces have taken delivery of some new Su-35S fighter jets — minister
The statement said the Su-35S aircraft, which were produced by the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant named after Yuri Gagarin of the United Aircraft Corporation (which is part of Rostec State Corporation), flew to their permanent air base
Read more
Special op participants see Ukrainian conflict as existential for Russia — Medvedev
According to Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, on the assignment of Russian President Vladimir Putin, he is paying close attention to the staffing of Russia’s Armed Forces
Read more
Air defenses down attack drone approaching Moscow, says Mayor Sobyanin
No casualties or damage were reported, according to preliminary reports, Moscow Mayor said
Read more
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
Read more
Biden became Ukraine’s hostage, Russian Security Council deputy chairman says
According to Dmitry Medvedev, Western political consultants, media outlets and even US President’s allies in the Democratic Party realize this
Read more
Plans to send warplanes to Kiev increasing West’s involvement in conflict – Russian MFA
According to the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, this is evidenced by the plans of European states to supply Kyiv with F-16 fighters and Mi-24V helicopters
Read more
Ukrainian army loses 86 troops, 6 artillery guns in Zaporozhye area overnight
According to Zaporozhye Region Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, the situation remains tense
Read more
Medvedev views Ukrainian conflict as issue of global scale
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation noted that in this situation "the United States is earning, Europe is losing, the whole world is in suspense"
Read more
Air defense systems wipe out Ukrainian drone over borderline Bryansk Region
According to Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz, the drone attack did not cause any injuries or damage
Read more
BRICS expansion, single currency: what Lavrov told reporters at press conference
All BRICS member countries should make a decision to expand the association with new members, who believe in multipolarity and the need for fairer international relations
Read more
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
Read more
Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa re-elected for second term — Reuters
According to the commission, Mnangagwa won 52.6% of the votes as a result of the vote count, while his main rival Nelson Chamisa - 44%
Read more
US does not fear war ‘to last Ukrainian’ due to flood of procurement contracts — Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman asserted that the "US, undoubtedly, will try to ignite conflicts in many other places"
Read more
New wave of mass anti-government protest rallies engulfs Israel
Mass protest rallies in Israel have been underway since the beginning of the year when the government presented a plan of a large-scale judicial reform
Read more
Haikou resumes passenger flights to Seoul
South Korea's T'way Air operates flights twice a week
Read more
Russian Air Defense Forces destroy Ukrainian assault drone in Moscow Region
Оn-duty Air Defense Forces destroyed the drone over the Istra district in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
US to tighten screws on BRICS states to keep status quo — senior Russian diplomat
Washington "is clinging to the world of the past seeking to shackle the states which yield, one way or another, to its pressure in the zone of its influence," Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Russia wipes out Ukrainian army’s port infrastructure site in overnight precision strike
It is also reported that Russian military struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 80 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Russian presidency to be aimed at enhancing BRICS influence world over — MFA
According to the deputy foreign minister, starting from January 1, the traditional BRICS events will be held for the first time with the full participation of newly-admitted members
Read more
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Read more
Ukrainian armed forces shell DPR 71 times in 24 hours, six people wounded
In all, Ukrainian troops have fired 241 rounds of various ordnance
Read more
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian assault groups west of Zaporozhye Region’s Orekhov
According to Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky, the Ukrainian strike group tried to attack the Russian positions in the Rabotino area
Read more
Policy of tough sanctions against North Korea exhausted itself — Russian diplomat
It runs counter to the tasks of restoring trust the Security Council should focus on, Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Number of people wounded in Ukrainian shelling attack in Belgorod Region rises to six
According to the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov, one person is in serious condition
Read more
Finance minister expects Russian economy to grow by 2.5% in 2023
Anton Siluanov noted that he expects inflation to remain at 6% this year
Read more
Russian embassy in US blames Washington for trying to manage epidemics
Under the guise of monitoring diseases, Washington is scattering its illegal laboratories across the world, brazenly and with impunity; establishing numerous facilities of this kind along Russia’s borders, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement
Read more
Moscow Airports Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo closed for flight departures, arrivals
Airspace over Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports closed
Read more
Ukrainian boxer Usyk retains three world titles for the second time
Usyk defended the titles of the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organization and the International Boxing Federation for the second time
Read more
West seeking to force Russia’s allies to sever ties with it, Russia taking countermeasures
According to Lavrov, trade and economic obligations between Russia and its allies continue to be implemented because this is in their interests and complies with international law
Read more
DNA tests being performed to identify victims of Prigozhin’s plane crash
"Bodies of 10 victims were discovered during initial investigative actions at the plane crash site," the Russian Investigative Committee reported
Read more
BRICS expansion brings end of Western hegemony closer — Lukashenko
According to Belarusian President, "there are things to think about and things to analyze"
Read more
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
Read more