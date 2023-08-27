Battlegroup Center repels 7 attacks of Ukrainian forces in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The troops of the battlegroup Center repelled seven attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the area of Krasny Liman, the enemy lost more than 80 militants, head of the press center of the group Alexander Savchuk told TASS

"In the areas of the Torsky ledge and the Serebryansky forestry of the Krasny Liman direction, the assault detachments of the 42nd and 63rd mechanized brigades, as well as the Azov special forces brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces made seven attempts to attack the positions of the Russian troops. Professional actions by units of the battlegroup Center, with the support of strikes aviation and artillery fire inflicted fire damage on the enemy," he said.

According to Savchuk, the losses of Ukrainian troops amounted to more than 80 militants. An infantry fighting vehicle, three armored vehicles and a pickup truck were also destroyed.

"In the course of the counter-battery fight, about 30 artillery positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were opened and suppressed, a 122-mm mortar with a crew was destroyed," the officer concluded.