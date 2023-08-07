Robotization trend to continue in agriculture — expert

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 7. /TASS/. The robotization trend will remain in the agricultural sphere for twenty years, CEO of Agrimax.Aero Maxim Chizhov told TASS.

"The change of the agritechnology and the transition to robotization is another case, the trend for twenty years to come. The move towards digitalization of agriculture will be in ground and airborne equipment. In any case, this is the field work without participation or with minimal participation of individuals," Chizhov said.

This will be a gradual move towards manual labor substitution, the expert noted. "This trend should not be confused with personnel downsizing. The occurring change is aimed at lowering the effect of the human factor but not at reducing employment of individuals in agriculture. People are needed to build a route for unmanned aerial systems and to decide on kinds of agricultural operations to be performed. Low-quality jobs are being substituted by high-skilled ones and intensity of crop farming is growing," he added.