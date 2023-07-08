Emergencies ministry’s bomb squads defuse over 30,000 bombs in Donbass in 2023

DONETSK, July 8. /TASS/. Bomb squads of the Russian emergencies ministry have defused more than 30,000 explosive devices, unexploded ordnances and other explosive hazards on the territory of Donbass since the start of the year, the ministry said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Over the past six month, the Russian emergencies ministry destroyed over 30,000 explosive hazards in Donbass. Bomb squads are conducting mine-clearing missions on the territory of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on a daily basis," the emergencies ministry said in a statement.

In the reported period, the demining effort was carried out on more than 1,000 hectares of land in the Donetsk People’s Republic.