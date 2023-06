MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Secretariat of Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev refuted reports that the politician has allegedly left the Moscow Region.

Earlier such allegations were circulated in social networks.

"The deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, his aides and Secretariat are at their workplaces and performing their duties," Medvedev’s aide Oleg Osipov told reporters.