Russia’s sanitary watchdog recommends regions be prepared for plague prevention efforts

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog and chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova has recommended that regional authorities prepare to take preventive measures against plague.

"Authorized executive bodies in Russian constituent regions and medical organizations must be prepared to take measures to prevent the emergence and possible spread of plague taking into account the epidemic risks of natural outbreaks in Russian regions," says a relevant resolution posted on the official portal of legal information on Friday.

Regional authorities are tasked with informing the population about plague prevention measures, including the need for vaccination.

According to earlier reports, 137 natural outbreaks of plague have been detected in Mongolia, including at the border with Russia and China. The closest outbreaks of bubonic plague to Russia are located in Mongolia’s Uvs aimag (province), which borders Russia’s Republic of Tuva. The latest expedition to Uvs was organized in 2022 when Russian and Mongolian epidemiologists saw increased activity in outbreaks.

Plague is a bacterial disease endemic to Mongolia. It primarily affects wild rodents and is spread from one rodent to another by fleas. Humans can catch the disease through flea bites or by eating infected meat.