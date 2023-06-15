IAEA head presented with fragments of Ukrainian shells at ZNPP, including NATO-made ones

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, June 15. /TASS/. Representatives of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant showed IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi fragments of Ukrainian shells, including NATO-made, according to a TASS reporters on location.

In particular, Grossi was presented with fragments of US-made M777 howitzer shells, found on the power plant territory.

The IAEA head arrived at the ZNPP Thursday. Earlier, Rosenergoatom CEO advisor Renat Karchaa told TASS that, during the visit, Grossi will receive exhaustive information on all concerning issues, including the condition of the water supply infrastructure.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is under control of Russian forces. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, in the recent days, Ukrainian forces carried out several strikes at the station, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. In most cases, air defense systems deflect the attacks, but some shells hit infrastructure objects and the nuclear waste storage area, which may pose a threat of a radiation leak.