Top Russian diplomat arrives in New York — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York where on April 24 and 25 he will participate in UN Security Council sessions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Sergey Lavrov has arrived in New York. Tomorrow, a session of the UNSC will be held chaired by him," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

She also noted that simultaneously, over 700,000 people tracked his flight using Flightradar with a total of almost 3 mln. "A record," Zakharova added.

It is expected that on Monday, the top Russian diplomat will hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Earlier, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Russia had accumulated quite a few subjects for discussion.

Additionally, Lavrov invited the top diplomats of several countries, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to participate in UNSC sessions chaired by Russia. The issue of face-to-face interaction between Lavrov and Blinken at the UN remains open. According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow is ready to consider a meeting with Blinken and never rejects serious dialogue proposals by the American side. However, before the Russian delegation’s departure for New York, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that there were no plans yet for such a meeting and its possibility "will be determined according to circumstances.".