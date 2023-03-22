West’s assurances of support for Ukraine lies, hypocrisy — Russian ambassador to Serbia

BELGRADE, March 23. /TASS/. The UK’s plans to send depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine demonstrate that the West is completely indifferent to both Ukraine and its people, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Wednesday.

"London’s cynical and inhumane statements about the intentions to provide Ukraine with depleted uranium rounds for Challenger-2 tanks probably need no detailed comment here, in Serbia," the Russian ambassador wrote on Twitter. "The British side’s plans confirm once again that the collective West does not really care about Ukraine and the Ukrainians, while all the assurances of ‘support’ are nothing but lies and hypocrisy."

"Radioactive munitions were used by NATO in its aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999. The repercussions of those devastating bombardments are most horrific, including the rampant spread of cancer, including among children," Botsan-Kharchenko recalled.

Fifteen tons of depleted uranium shells were dropped on Serbian territory during the NATO aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999. After that, the country has topped Europe’s ratings of cancer cases, as about 30,000 people were diagnosed with cancer in the first ten years since the bombings. Of those, 10,000 to 18,000 patients died.

In a statement published on Monday, Baroness Annabelle Goldie, UK Minister of State for Defense, wrote in response to an inquiry from a member of the House of Lords that the British government would send Ukraine munitions containing depleted uranium and featuring enhanced effectiveness against armored vehicles.