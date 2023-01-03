New US Ambassador to come to Russia shortly — Department of State

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. Lynne Tracy, the new US Ambassador to Russia, will arrive in Moscow in coming days, Spokesman of the US Department of State Ned Price said at the briefing.

"She was just confirmed last year. The ambassador very much looks forward to moving to her post in Moscow," Price said. "She is someone who knows the bilateral relationship as well, if not better, than anyone. We look forward to having her in place, because it is important to have ambassadors representing the US around the world," he noted. "It is especially important in case of Russia, where we maintain the channels of communication," Price added.

"We think channels of communication are important in times of tension. Vitally important," the Spokesman said. "I know that in coming days" the new Ambassador will be "in Moscow and begin leading the Mission," he added.

The United States Senate approved Tracy’s nomination to the position of the US Ambassador to Russia on December 21, 2022. She headed the US diplomatic mission in Armenia until recently.