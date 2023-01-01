Ukrainian shelling damages over 410 civilian infrastructure facilities in LPR in 2022

LUGANSK, January 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling damaged over 410 civilian infrastructure facilities in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in 2022, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said in a statement on Sunday.

"A total of 413 civilian infrastructure facilities suffered damage, including 92 educational and 18 medical ones," the statement reads.

Ukrainian shelling damaged or destroyed 3,655 homes in 84 settlements across the region. "In 2022, the LPR mission recorded 1,353 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups, which involved heavy weapons," the statement added.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired over 11,000 munitions at the LPR territory, including Tochka-U and HIMARS rockets.