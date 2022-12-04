Russian armed forces successfully advance near Artyomovsk - top brass

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian troops are gaining ground in the vicinity of Artyomovsk on the Donetsk front, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Sunday.

"On the Donetsk front, Russian troops are successfully advancing in the vicinity of the town of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said. According to the spokesman, the adversary’s manpower and equipment were eliminated.

Ukrainian Su-25

Russia's Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 over the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Konashenkov told.

"Fighter aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Su-25 aircraft of Ukraine’s air force in the vicinity of the Krasnoarmeysk locality in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he said.

Ukrainian sabotage groups

Russian troops have wiped out three Ukrainian sabotage groups in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman told.

"In the vicinity of the Chervonaya Dibrova community in the Lugansk People’s Republic three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian army were eliminated," he said.

Kupyansk front

Russian troops have intercepted an attempt by Ukraine’s armed forces to attack near the settlement of Kuzyomovka on the Kupyansk front, Spokesman told.

"On the Kupyansk front, the strikes of army aviation, the fire of artillery, tanks and heavy fire-throwing systems on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of the Novoselovskoye community thwarted the adversary’s attempt to attack in the direction of the Kuzyomovka locality in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russia’s Armed Forces destroyed an oil depot in the Kharkov region used to supply fuel to the equipment of Ukrainian troops on the Kupyansk front, he said.

"An oil depot was eliminated in the vicinity of the Shevchenkovo community in the Kharkov region which was supplying fuel to the military equipment of a Ukrainian military formation on the Kupyansk front," he said.

Krasny Liman front

Russian troops have repelled all attacks by Ukraine’s armed forces on the Krasny Liman front with the adversary’s losses amounting to over 80 in casualties, Konashenkov told.

"On the Krasny Liman front, the adversary, using two squadron tactical groups, unsuccessfully tried to attack the positions of Russian troops in the direction of the populated localities of Ploshchanka, Chervonopopovka and Zhitlovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. As a result of strikes by Russian artillery, the attack was deflected and the adversary was repelled to the starting position," he said.

Ukrainian nationalist formation

Russia’s armed forces delivered a strike on a temporary deployment center of a Ukrainian nationalist formation in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman told.

"In the vicinity of the Dibrovo populated locality in the Donetsk People’s Republic a temporary deployment center of a Ukrainian nationalist formation was hit," he said at a briefing.

40 troops

Russian troops have thwarted an attempt by Ukraine’s armed forces to storm the populated locality of Pavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), he told.

Additionally, according to the spokesman, the adversary unsuccessfully tried to attack in the direction of the Shevchenko populated locality. In all, the Ukrainian army lost up to 40 servicemen, one personnel carrier and three pickup trucks on this front.