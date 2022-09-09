Kursk region authorities confirm attack on law enforcers

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The Kursk region authorities have confirmed that one person was hurt when unidentified persons attacked law enforcement officers.

"Unidentified persons attacked law enforcement officers in the city of Sudzha. One person was wounded. The operation to find and detain the suspects continues. Please be calm and vigilant," the press service of the regional administration said on Friday.

A source in local law enforcement agencies told TASS earlier in the day that Russian National Guard officers had been attacked by unidentified persons. One person was wounded.

The Sudzha district is located in the southwest of the Kursk region and borders Ukraine’s Sumy region. The city od Sudzha is situated some 16 kilometers of the border with Ukraine.