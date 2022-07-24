Russia reports 7,523 new coronavirus cases, highest numbers since April 29

MOSCOW, July 24./TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 7,523 across Russia in the past 24 hours, up from 6,953 a day earlier, the coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Sunday.

This is the highest daily tally since April 29, when 7,710 cases were recorded in one day. Overall, Russia has recorded 18,532,255 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

Russia reported 757 coronavirus hospital admissions in the past 24 hours compared to 1,200 a day before (a 36.9% decline). COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased in 49 Russian regions and increased in 18 territories, while the situation was unchanged in another 18 regions, the latest data shows.

As many as 37 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, down from 38 the day earlier. Overall, Russia reports 382,155 coronavirus-related fatalities.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 2,386 in the past day compared to 1,871 a day earlier, the latest figures suggest. This is the highest figure since March 4, when 2,463 COVID-19 cases were recorded.

Overall, Moscow identified 2,799,254 COVID-19 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Russia, the crisis center said. Twelve coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day, up from seven the day before, bringing the overall number of fatalities to 44,386. As many as 911 coronavirus patients recovered in Moscow in the past day, while overall, 2,599,816 patients have recovered in the capital city since the pandemic began.