Russia reports 16,246 new coronavirus cases per day

MOSCOW, January 9./TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Russia grew by 16,246 in the past 24 hours, amounting to 10,650,849 overall, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

The relative growth rate is 0.15%.

In particular, 3,274 new cases were reported in Moscow, 1,323 in St. Petersburg, 1,124 in the Moscow Region, 374 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 360 in the Krasnodar Region and 349 in the Rostov Region.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 20,751 to 9,686,912 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

According to data from the crisis center, the share of recoveries has grown to almost 91% from the total number of coronavirus infections.

In particular, 2,058 coronavirus patients recovered in Moscow in the past day, and 1,228 patients recovered in St. Petersburg. The Voronezh Region reports 1,198 coronavirus recoveries, the Moscow Region - 908, the Samara Region - 902, and the Penza Region records 694 Covid-19 recoveries.

Deaths

The number of coronavirus fatalities across Russia grew by 763 in the past 24 hours against 796 deaths reported the day earlier, amounting overall to 316,163, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

This is the lowest number of coronavirus fatalities since September 13. The conditional COVID-19 mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) remains at 2.97%, according to the crisis center.

In particular, 71 coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day, 60 patients died in St. Petersburg, 39 - in the Moscow Region, 30 - in the Voronezh Region and 27 coronavirus patients died in the Chelyabinsk Region in the past day.

Situation in Moscow

The number of new coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,274 in the past day, up from 3,072 the day before, amounting overall to 2,053,046, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Sunday.

In relative terms, the growth was 0.16%, it said.

As many as 71 coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, against 69 the day earlier. Overall, the coronavirus death toll in Moscow stands at 37,395, the crisis center said. Also, 2,058 patients recovered in Moscow in the past day. Overall, the capital city reports 1,889,078 recoveries. There are 126,573 active cases in Moscow now.