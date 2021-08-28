Russia records another 19, 492 coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 19,492 to reach 6,863,541 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.28%.

In particular, Moscow recorded 1,498 new cases, followed by St. Petersburg (1,406), the Moscow Region (849), the Sverdlovsk Region (525), Rostov Region (487).

Russia currently has 551,255 active COVID-19 cases.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Russia went up by 799 in the past 24 hours compared to 798 on the previous day, bringing the total to 180,840.

The provisional death rate stands at 2.63%.

The number of coronavirus recoveries in Russia went up by 19,411 bringing the total to 6,131,446.

According to its data, the share of recoveries rose to 89.3% of the total number of cases.