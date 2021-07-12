Putin says Russia and Ukraine have rich and undivided cultural heritage

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine share major common literature and cultural heritage and there are no reasons to divide this between the countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in an article, "On the Historical Unity of the Russians and Ukrainians," posted on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"How can this heritage be shared between Russia and Ukraine? Why should this be done?" Putin said.

Putin also stressed that he has no plans to idealize any historic events, but noted that "the historic context is important."

In the article, published both in the Russian and Ukrainian languages, Putin noted that the speculation on the origin of peoples is now mainly used for political goals.

"Simultaneously, in the Polish elite and some part of the Malorossiyan (Little Russian) intellectuals there emerged and strengthened the ideas about the Ukrainian people, who are separate from Russian. There was no historic basis for this and there could not be any because these conclusions were built on various fabrications," Putin noted. "Up to that Ukrainians are allegedly not Slavs or on the contrary, that Ukrainians are real Slavs and Russians, ‘Muscovites’ are not," he said. According to Putin, "such speculation was often used for political purposes as a tool of rivalry between European states.".