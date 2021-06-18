Nearly 1,400 people evacuated from flooded areas in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, June 18. /TASS/. A total of 1,387 people have been evacuated from flooded areas in Crimea, including 238 children, the Crimean department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed on its website on Friday.

"We evacuated the population from flooded areas, a total of 1,387 people, including 238 children," the message says.

Currently, there are 155 people at temporary accommodation facilities, including 39 children. Additional accommodation facilities were opened in Kerch. They can admit up to 1,300 people.

In the early hours of Thursday, heavy showers were recorded in Crimea, with the eastern part of the peninsula, namely Kerch, hit the hardest. A regional emergency has been declared.