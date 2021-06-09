Drawing outline for work on arms by Russian, US leaders to be major achievement - diplomat

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The creation of an outline of the future work on arms control issues during the summit of Russian and American leaders in Geneva would become a major achievement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday.

"If it is possible to form the outline for further work on arms control, I think, this is already going to be a serious achievement," he said.

As the Kremlin and the White House reported earlier, the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden will take place on June 16 in Geneva. According to the press service of the Russian head of state, the two leaders plan to discuss the conditions and prospects for further fostering Russian-US relations, strategic stability matters as well as pressing issues on the international agenda, which include cooperation in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and regulating regional conflicts. This will be the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden since the US president took office.