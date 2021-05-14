Russia to resume regular air service with 5 more countries from May 25

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia will be resuming regular air service with Iceland, Malta, Mexico, Portugal, and Saudi Arabia from May 25, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"Following the discussion of the epidemic situation in a number of countries, it was decided to resume from May 25, and on a reciprocal basis, regular international air service with the following countries: Iceland (Moscow-Reykjavik twice a week); Malta (Moscow-Valletta twice a week); Mexico (Moscow-Cancun thrice a week); Portugal (Moscow-Lisbon thrice a week); Saudi Arabia (Moscow-Jeddah thrice a week; Grozny-Jeddah once a week; Makhachkala-Jeddah once a week)," it said.

To date, international services from Russia fly to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, Venezuela, Greece, Germany, Singapore, Serbia, Ethiopia, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Tanzania, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Finland, Japan, the Maldives, Cuba, and the Seychelles.

Besides, Russia will be resuming international regular flights from five more cities, namely, Omsk, Syktyvkar, Chelyabinsk, Magnitogorsk, and Ulan-Ude, from May 25, the national anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

"The crisis center passed a decision to resume from May 25 flights to foreign countries from international airports of Omsk, Syktyvkar, Chelyabinsk, Magnitogorsk, and Ulan-Ude," it said, adding that it is necessary to observe the government’s resolution of March 16, 2020 and sanitary requirements.

To date, international services fly from 25 Russian cities, namely: Astrakhan, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, Kemerovo, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Khabarovsk, Barnaul, Belgorod, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Krasnodar, Lipetsk, Nalchik, Orenburg, Saratov, Sochi, Tyumen, and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. In a period from the summer of 2020 to February 2021, international flights were performed only from Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Also, the number of regular flights from Russia to South Korea, Finland and Japan will be increased on a reciprocal basis starting from May 25, the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

"A decision has been made to increase on a reciprocal basis the number of regular flights to South Korea (three Vladivostok-Seoul flights per week and one flight per week to Seoul from each of the following cities: Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Irkutsk and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk), Finland (up to seven Moscow - Helsinki and St. Petersburg - Helsinki flights per week) and Japan (up to seven Moscow-Tokyo and Vladivostok-Tokyo flights per week and one Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk-Tokyo flight per week), starting from May 25," the center said.

In March 2020, Russia suspended all commercial passenger flights to foreign countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. Carriers continued to operate only repatriation flights, aimed at helping Russians return from abroad and at sending foreigners to their home countries.

Russia resumed air service with Japan on November 1, 2020, permitting three regular Moscow-Tokyo flights and one Vladivostok-Tokyo flight per week. Regular flights to Finland resumed on January 27, with two flights to Helsinki per week from Moscow and St. Petersburg. Flights to South Korea resumed on September 27, with one Moscow-Seoul flight per week.