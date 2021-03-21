Putin, Shoigu take a ride in off-road vehicle, walk in Siberian taiga

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu are spending the weekend in a Siberian region, where they are riding an off-road vehicle and are walking in the taiga, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Sunday.

"Vladimir Putin together with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu are spending the weekend in the Siberian Federal District," Peskov said, noting that soon the presidential press service would release videos and photos made during this trip.

The defense minister also showed the president his workshop, where he is making wooden crafts.